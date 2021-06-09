Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEOAY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

