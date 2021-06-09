Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,847,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.34. 77,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,688. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.16 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

