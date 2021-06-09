Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

