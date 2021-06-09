Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Creative Planning increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,878,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.48. 11,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,492 shares of company stock worth $23,392,527. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

