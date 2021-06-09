Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

