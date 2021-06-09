Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.