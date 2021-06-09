Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $313.41

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.41 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 301.10 ($3.93), with a volume of 21031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KETL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.17 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

