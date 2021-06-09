STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $345.98

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.98 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.52). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.46), with a volume of 113,424 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £159.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

In other STV Group news, insider Simon Pitts acquired 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

