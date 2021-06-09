Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $14.05. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 99,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

