Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.89

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.
SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
