Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.89

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

