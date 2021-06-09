Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

