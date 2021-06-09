Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summit Wireless Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors 2105 8308 15453 643 2.55

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.09, indicating that their average share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million -$12.70 million -1.82 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.78

Summit Wireless Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors -23.34% 1.81% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies rivals beat Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

