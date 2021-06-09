SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 467,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,323. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $621,572.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

