Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.