Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Surmodics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surmodics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

