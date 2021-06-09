SushiSwap Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $354.21 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00028078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.00902080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.45 or 0.08898954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048952 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,501,567 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

