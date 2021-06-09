SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $606.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.62. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

