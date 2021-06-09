Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

