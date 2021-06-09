Swiss National Bank Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

