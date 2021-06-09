Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Bandwidth worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.43.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Several analysts have commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.