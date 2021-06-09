Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.