Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

