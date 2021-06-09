Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

