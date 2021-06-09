Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

CHD opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

