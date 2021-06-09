Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,266.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,262.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

