Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

