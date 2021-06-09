Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $487.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $503.70 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

