Synovus Financial Corp Sells 872 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

