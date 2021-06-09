Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64.

