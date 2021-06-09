Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. 12,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -159.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

