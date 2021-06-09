Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NYSE:TALO opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 563,598 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,094 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

