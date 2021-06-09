Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Separately, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

OTCMKTS:CMIIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 39,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.78.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

