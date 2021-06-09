Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 2,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.