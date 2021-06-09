Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.59

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 8024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.