Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $19.16 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Cooper Companies worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,354. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

