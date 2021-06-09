Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 198,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

