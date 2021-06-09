Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $29.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,499.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,328.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,494.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

