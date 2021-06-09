Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 392,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 253,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,995,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

