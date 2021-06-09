Taurus Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. 211,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

