Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Colfax worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,181. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.