Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £148.78 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern purchased 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £148.78 ($194.38).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Pete Redfern acquired 83 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($196.28).

On Friday, March 26th, Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.05 ($2.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.92. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

