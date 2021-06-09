TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 236,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

