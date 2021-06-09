Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 36,650 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

