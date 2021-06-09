Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 70,114 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

