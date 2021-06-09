Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

WY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

