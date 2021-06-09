Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.95, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.87 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

