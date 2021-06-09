Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $227.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

