Telcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Billion (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $62.75 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,027,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.