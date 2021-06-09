Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.38. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.