Telos Reaches One Day Volume of $540,787.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Telos has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Telos has a market cap of $60.36 million and $540,787.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

