TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 5147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

